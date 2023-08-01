Hong Kong
Good Bad Creative

  • Shopping
  • Sham Shui Po
  1. Good Bad Creative
  Good Bad Creative
  Good Bad Creative
Behind its seemingly run-down storefront, Good Bad Creative is a treasure trove of secondhand vintage items. Here, you'll find a wide range of nostalgic goodies – many of which are from the 80s to 90s – including toys, magazines, cassette tapes, cups, stationery, posters, and much more. Some items on display are from the shop owner's personal collection, while others have been brought in by collectors or those simply looking to give their unwanted objects a new home. Making use of every inch of space available, the store attracts customers of all ages, from antique lovers looking for unique finds to older folks who wish to revisit their memories from Hong Kong's bygone era.

Address:
Shop B1, 124 Nam Cheong Street
Sham Shui Po
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
