Time Out says

This beloved award-winning florist exceeds all expectations. For those seeking exquisite and luxurious floral arrangements, look no further than Grace & Favour HK. Dressed in elegant French-Chinoiserie decor, its chic boutiques in Sai Ying Pun and K11 Musea give customers an immersive flower shopping experience.

Offering complimentary same-day flower delivery, Grace & Favour HK boasts diverse styles for online orders. Whether you are after flower bouquets, boxes, baskets, centrepieces, or flower stands, its talented team of internationally certified florists meticulously crafts your order using only the finest blooms, including rare off-season flowers, sourced from partner farms worldwide.

Cherished by a discerning clientele, including loyal patrons, celebrities, international brands, and high fashion houses, Grace & Favour HK is also renowned for its glamorous event decorations and tailor-made wedding flowers, in addition to a series of exclusive floral arrangement workshops. Get in touch with the team via WhatsApp at 9625 4482 for urgent orders and customisation inquiries.