Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Grace & Favour HK

  • Shopping
  • Sai Ying Pun
  1. Grace & Favour
    Photograph: Courtesy Grace & Favour
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Grace & Favour
    Photograph: Courtesy Grace & Favour
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Grace & Favour
    Photograph: Courtesy Grace & Favour
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

This beloved award-winning florist exceeds all expectations. For those seeking exquisite and luxurious floral arrangements, look no further than Grace & Favour HK. Dressed in elegant French-Chinoiserie decor, its chic boutiques in Sai Ying Pun and K11 Musea give customers an immersive flower shopping experience.

Offering complimentary same-day flower delivery, Grace & Favour HK boasts diverse styles for online orders. Whether you are after flower bouquets, boxes, baskets, centrepieces, or flower stands, its talented team of internationally certified florists meticulously crafts your order using only the finest blooms, including rare off-season flowers, sourced from partner farms worldwide.

Cherished by a discerning clientele, including loyal patrons, celebrities, international brands, and high fashion houses, Grace & Favour HK is also renowned for its glamorous event decorations and tailor-made wedding flowers, in addition to a series of exclusive floral arrangement workshops. Get in touch with the team via WhatsApp at 9625 4482 for urgent orders and customisation inquiries.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Grace & Favour HK

Details

Address:
Shop 02, 158A Connaught Road West
Sai Ying Pun
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
9614 0037
Opening hours:
Daily 10am-7pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.