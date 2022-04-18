Hong Kong
Timeout

Green It Up HK

  • Shopping
  • Hung Hom
  1. Green It Up HK
    Photograph: Courtesy Green It Up HK
  2. Green It Up HK
    Photograph: Courtesy Green It Up HK
  3. Green It Up HK
    Photograph: Courtesy Green It Up HK
  4. Green It Up HK
    Photograph: Courtesy Green It Up HK
Green It Up HK is your one-stop shop for all your plant needs. The online shop offers an array of greens, including flowering plants, aquatic plants, fruit trees, artificial plants, and materials and tools for plant care like soil, pots, fertilisers, landscaping, and gardening equipment. Customers can order all products online and have them deliver the materials straight to your doorstep the next day. The shop also provides landscaping and gardening services, including lawn setup and lawn care, bamboo fence setup, self-watering system setup and repair, green wall, plant maintenance for personal gardens, and plant consultations to help homeowners care for their plants at home. The company also provides plant rental and maintenance services for corporate and commercial spaces.   

Since 2020, Green It Up HK has been sharing their love for greenery and caring for plants with its customers. From indoors to outdoors, from homes to commercial spaces, they’ve got you covered.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Green It Up HK

Details

Address:
10 Hung Lok Rd, Hung Hom, Kowloon
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.greenituphk.com
6752 4780
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 9am-9pm, ​​Sat 9am-6pm, ​Sun 9am-6pm
