GreenPrice (Tseung Kwan O)

GreenPrice is a social enterprise that specialises in retailing surplus and short-dated stock, all in the name of sustainability. You can find everything from snacks and beverages to skincare and makeup products sold at a hugely discounted price. Of course, the catch is that some of them have a considerably shorter sell-by or best-before date than products you would find in a supermarket or drugstore – say, six months rather than a year? What's fun about shopping at GreenPrice is that their shelved products always change as they do not keep replenishment in stock, so if you see something you like, it's best to grab it right there and then.