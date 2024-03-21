Hong Kong
Hashtag B

  Shopping
  Tsim Sha Tsui
    Photograph: Facebook/Hashtag B
    Photograph: Facebook/Hashtag B
    Photograph: Facebook/Hashtag B
Hashtag B is a popular bakery chain that provides modern twists on classic Hong Kong baked goods. The chain prides itself on being health conscious and uses minimal salt and sugar in their products, but their baked goods are nothing short of flavourful. They’re best known for their Napoleon tarts which have a flaky pastry base and a rich egg custard centre, along with other irresistible treats like pineapple buns and swirled bread loafs. 

Shop C, Savoy Mansion, 49 Hau Fook Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
6654 0016
Mon-Sun 8am-9pm
