Heima (Sham Shui Po)

Heima is a cosy lifestyle store that can only be described as a modern flea market stuffed in one room. Their curated selection of goods starts from everyday essentials, like kitchenware and shoes, to unique trinkets to spice up your home – think giraffe-head mug and lucky cat-shaped air fresheners. There's something for everyone, and if your item is sold out, you can head over to their branches in Causeway Bay and Kwun Tong or place orders on their website.