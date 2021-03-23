High-business performance laptop for any career
Whether you're working from home or in the office, this laptop is perfect for all your computing needs
Since we've entered the work-from-home age and people have gotten used to working nomadically, having the best business laptop has been essential for any job. Choosing the best computer is not a task to be taken lightly. You'll need to consider the versatility and the best value for your money. It has to be reliable, portable, and should provide a long battery life – in case you need to work remotely or finish specific tasks outdoors, the last thing you want is your laptop dying right before a deadline or in the middle of an important meeting and presentation. So, if you're looking for a powerful and versatile computer that can cater to a wide range of uses, ASUS ExpertBook B9, the world's lightest 14-inch business laptop, provides excellent solutions for any professional. Read below to find out why you should consider this computer for your line of work.
For the digital nomad
Ah, the life of a nomad. If you're not working from a coffee shop while data crunching, you are in your car running web algorithms while heading to your next big adventure. You are a remote worker who travels to different locations on a regular basis, and you need a lightweight laptop with no excess bulk, but not just any computer; you need an investment laptop that will not give up on you when you are in the middle of nowhere. ExpertBook B9 is designed for ultimate portability packed with cutting-edge technologies to improve your on-the-go work efficiency. The unit is encased in a durable, magnesium-lithium alloy chassis. It weighs a featherlight of only 880g and is built for serious travel with amazing all-day battery life.
For the sales executive
You know from experience in the field that bringing around a bulky laptop is not only cramping up your style, it's also affecting your posture, and that's not what you need when you head from one meeting to another trying to meet your sales quota for the month. If you're not answering client emails from your office desk, you're presenting to a demanding client in an upscale restaurant. You need a laptop that is not only stylish but also has to be small and lightweight, enough to slip into a backpack or laptop bag. ExpertBook B9's super-slim bezels enable a 14-inch display to fit into a 13-inch class chassis, making it extremely compact so you can do your work efficiently while going in and out of the office. Oh, in case you're worried about not being able to charge enough before your next presentation, its fast-charge technology lets you recharge the battery to up to 60 percent capacity in as little as 39 minutes, so you're up and running in no time.
For the adventure blogger
Though the pandemic has halted your overseas travel plans, that's not stopping you from traversing your local great outdoors and sharing it with your followers. For your everyday life that is full of adventure, it's a must to have a dependable laptop that can go with you through rough terrains and watery slopes. Not all laptops are created equal, so it’s best to choose one that meets military-grade toughness and surpasses your rugged lifestyle. ExpertBook B9 was tested against 10 different military-grade specifications for long-lasting sturdiness. It's built to withstand six harsh shocks in each direction and can endure 30kg force on the lid and bottom – just in case you accidentally put it under your heavy hiking gear while on transit. ExpertBook B9 will also give you the power you need while on your epic escapade as it provides 24-hour battery life on a single charge, so you can share your pictures, videos, and stories anywhere to all your waiting fans who live vicariously through your ventures.
For the accountant
Accountants crunch numbers on a daily and financial data is an essential part of the job. You need a laptop that can make your job easy, a unit that can do accounting and bookkeeping as fast as possible, so you can spend more time collecting money for the company than spend your day filling spreadsheets. Since your job involves a lot of problem-solving and staring at the screen for several hours with fingers glued to the keyboard, you need a unit that reduces eye strain and a keyboard that allows easy access to a numerical keypad. ExpertBook B9 provides you with quick and responsive computing because of its 11th-gen Intel Core i7 vPro processor with Iris Xe graphics and superfast Intel WiFi 6. And while many compact laptops can't provide a numerical keypad, ExpertBook B9 has ASUS NumberPad10, an LED-illuminated numeric keypad that's perfect for crunching numbers. You can easily turn the NumberPad icon on or off, and it lets you control the cursor, even when NumberPad is activated.
For the writer
Writers are constantly on-the-move and on the lookout for the next big story. Nowadays, writers can pretty much work anywhere, so a compact laptop is a constant friend. The majority of the time you are writing, it is actually 'typing' on a keyboard trying to meet your impossible deadlines. ExpertBook B9 is engineered for an ultimate input experience. Repetitive typing and clicking can strain your hands, but this unit makes the typing experience more comfortable and more accurate. The ErgoLift hinge automatically tilts the keyboard to the most comfortable typing position. Its widely spaced, long-travel keys provide responsive tactile feedback for more accurate typing. For improved functionality, the keyboard also gives you shortcuts to capture screengrabs, activate the webcam, or instantly access different apps through the function keys.
For the work-from-home executive
Being a WFH executive wouldn't be possible without a powerful tool as a companion. Between Zoom meetings and remote management, you need a laptop that you can depend on. It should be powerful, portable, and allows you to connect online with ease. ExpertBook B9 has all that and more. It lets you get the job done effortlessly, quickly, and as efficiently as possible thanks to its high-performance processor – 11th-gen Intel Core i7 vPro processor – and a superfast Intel WiFi 6, 2.7x faster that can reach up to 2400mbps. It provides quick and responsive computing and seamless data security, so you can take charge of the business, do your word processing, spreadsheets, presentations, web research, and manage your team remotely and effectively, and possibly sneak in a glass of wine when you clock out after 6.
