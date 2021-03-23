High-business performance laptop for any career

You know from experience in the field that bringing around a bulky laptop is not only cramping up your style, it's also affecting your posture, and that's not what you need when you head from one meeting to another trying to meet your sales quota for the month. If you're not answering client emails from your office desk, you're presenting to a demanding client in an upscale restaurant. You need a laptop that is not only stylish but also has to be small and lightweight, enough to slip into a backpack or laptop bag. ExpertBook B9's super-slim bezels enable a 14-inch display to fit into a 13-inch class chassis, making it extremely compact so you can do your work efficiently while going in and out of the office. Oh, in case you're worried about not being able to charge enough before your next presentation, its fast-charge technology lets you recharge the battery to up to 60 percent capacity in as little as 39 minutes, so you're up and running in no time.