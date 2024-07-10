Subscribe
  1. Hoka 銅鑼灣概念店
  2. Hoka 銅鑼灣概念店
  3. Hoka 銅鑼灣概念店
Hoka concept store (Causeway Bay)

Performance footwear and apparel brand Hoka has officially debuted its first Hong Kong concept store in the heart of Causeway Bay. Adorned in the label's signature bold blue hue, the location offers runners and patrons an elevated experience by featuring a SafeSize's advanced 3D foot scanning machine that will help customers find their perfect Hoka fit for the best comfort and performance. A laser printing service is also available for folks to customise their shoes and truly make it their own.

Lining the shelves, customers will find Hoka's latest high-performance models, including the SkyFlow and Speedgoat 6, alongside iconic fan favourites like the Bondi, Clifton, and Mach, as well as special collab items.

Beyond retail, the Causeway Bay location aims to become a hub for the local running community. Through curated events and group runs, Hoka hopes to inspire both seasoned athletes and newbies to push their limits, fostering a sense of shared passion. 

Address
55 Paterson Street, Fashion Walk, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon to Sun 12pm-9pm
