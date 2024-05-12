Time Out says

The Hoka Flylab has arrived in Hong Kong. Held by the promenade at K11 Musea, this four-day pop-up invites every racer and sports enthusiast to explore the brand's innovative footwear, including the Skyward X trainer made with Hoka's signature cushioning, and the Cielo X1, the ultimate road-racing show for athletes.

Visitors can also find their perfect Hoka shoes by trying out the state-of-the-art SafeSize 3D foot scanner, which analyses each of your steps to provide personalised recommendations. Once you've got your new kicks, be sure to join one of Hoka's community runs, which will take you to and from the pop-up and Hung Hom Ferry Pier. It's completely free to join so visit hokaflylabhk.com to sign up now!