Ikea Lee Garden Road pop-up shop

Ikea launches a pop-up shop running from April 16 to October 31

For six months, starting April 16 to October 31, Ikea is setting up a limited-time pop-up at Lee Garden Road, offering everyday living items and Swedish food. Items on offer will include energy-conscious lifestyle products – like air purifiers, portable induction hobs, bamboo tablet stands, and lamps – plants, pots, and watering cans for those wanting to add greenery in their homes, and food items like plant-based meatballs and salmon fillets. From now until May 16, enjoy select discounted products that include Swedish organic oat drinks at $19.9 (regular price $29.9) and their Treblad unbleached carrier bag at $9 (regular price $19.9) upon any purchase.

According to Adrian Worth, managing director of Dairy Farm Ikea (North Asia), the Lee Garden Road Pop-Up Shop is one of the new solutions and formats that Ikea is testing. “This small shop focuses on Ikea’s healthy and sustainable living concept; it carries articles for immediate takeaway, making it possible for customers to buy the selection of products and Swedish food in a convenient way,” he adds.