Hong Kong
Kajal Naina

  • Shopping
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
Kajal Naina
Photograph: Courtesy Kajal Naina
Time Out says

The shop presents artisanal fine jewellery by an award-winning designer

Named after its founder, Kajal Naina, an acclaimed Nepalese jewellery designer, this jewellery shop in Harbour City showcases an exquisite collection of timeless and contemporary designs. Each piece is meticulously handcrafted with high quality materials – from bracelets and earrings to engagement rings, necklaces, and brooches. Using only solid gold, ethically sourced conflict-free diamonds, as well as precious and semiprecious gemstones, their affordable luxury pieces beautifully blend elements of nature, culture, and symbolism. 

Details

Address:
Shop 2208A, Level 2, Gateway Arcade, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
2623 9488
Opening hours:
Daily 11am-9pm
