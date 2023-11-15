Named after its founder, Kajal Naina, an acclaimed Nepalese jewellery designer, this jewellery shop in Harbour City showcases an exquisite collection of timeless and contemporary designs. Each piece is meticulously handcrafted with high quality materials – from bracelets and earrings to engagement rings, necklaces, and brooches. Using only solid gold, ethically sourced conflict-free diamonds, as well as precious and semiprecious gemstones, their affordable luxury pieces beautifully blend elements of nature, culture, and symbolism.
Kajal Naina
The shop presents artisanal fine jewellery by an award-winning designer
- Shop 2208A, Level 2, Gateway Arcade, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui
- Hong Kong
- 2623 9488
- Daily 11am-9pm
