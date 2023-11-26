Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Kind of Blue Records – Cassette Store Day Pop Up

  • Shopping, Music and entertainment
  • Kkplus, Mong Kok
  1. Kind of Blue Records – Cassette Store Day Pop Up
    Photograph: Courtesy kkplusKind of Blue Records – Cassette Store Day Pop Up
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Kind of Blue Records – Cassette Store Day Pop Up
    Photograph: Courtesy kkplusKind of Blue Records – Cassette Store Day Pop Up
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Discover city pop, lo-fi, and more in old-school cassette tapes

This is more of a pop-up shop than an actual event, but if you’re anything like us, you’ll love the chance to discover new city pop music. Langham Place’s kkplus is hosting Taiwan’s only cassette tape specialty store, Kind of Blue Records, for a limited time pop up until November 26. Check out tapes and merch from music acts such as Taiwanese indie band Wendy Wander, Japanese beat makers Orihusay and Farragol, Korean DJ and producer Night Tempo, Mexican future funk artist Macross 82-99, and more. There will also be a selection of second-hand Western and Mandarin Chinese cassettes to fuel the nostalgia further.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Kkplus
Shop 02-03, 12/F, Langham Place, 8 Argyle Street, Mong Kok
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

00:00Kind of Blue Records – Cassette Store Day Pop UpKkplus
00:00Kind of Blue Records – Cassette Store Day Pop UpKkplus
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.