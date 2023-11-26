This is more of a pop-up shop than an actual event, but if you’re anything like us, you’ll love the chance to discover new city pop music. Langham Place’s kkplus is hosting Taiwan’s only cassette tape specialty store, Kind of Blue Records, for a limited time pop up until November 26. Check out tapes and merch from music acts such as Taiwanese indie band Wendy Wander, Japanese beat makers Orihusay and Farragol, Korean DJ and producer Night Tempo, Mexican future funk artist Macross 82-99, and more. There will also be a selection of second-hand Western and Mandarin Chinese cassettes to fuel the nostalgia further.
Kind of Blue Records – Cassette Store Day Pop Up
Time Out says
Discover city pop, lo-fi, and more in old-school cassette tapes
Details
Address:
Kkplus
Shop 02-03, 12/F, Langham Place, 8 Argyle Street, Mong Kok
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
Dates and times
