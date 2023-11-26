Kind of Blue Records – Cassette Store Day Pop Up

Time Out says

This is more of a pop-up shop than an actual event, but if you’re anything like us, you’ll love the chance to discover new city pop music. Langham Place’s kkplus is hosting Taiwan’s only cassette tape specialty store, Kind of Blue Records, for a limited time pop up until November 26. Check out tapes and merch from music acts such as Taiwanese indie band Wendy Wander, Japanese beat makers Orihusay and Farragol, Korean DJ and producer Night Tempo, Mexican future funk artist Macross 82-99, and more. There will also be a selection of second-hand Western and Mandarin Chinese cassettes to fuel the nostalgia further.