Nintendo's powerful pink puff Kirby has landed in Hong Kong to celebrate its 30th anniversary with its first official pop-up store in Hong Kong. Welcoming Kirby fans from now to March 19 at K11 Art Mall, the pop-up offers over 200 Kirby merch including Nintendo's Kirby video game series. Shoppers can also test their gaming skills on different Kirby video games at the free demo zone, take snaps with a giant 3D Kirby by the entrance, try their luck at the mega Gashapon machine, and take home complimentary gifts!