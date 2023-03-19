Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Kirby's 30th Anniversary Hong Kong pop-up store

  • Shopping, Pop-up shops
  • K11 Art Mall, Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Recommended
  1. Kirby pop-up store, Nintendo (Hong Kong) Ltd.
    Photograph: Courtesy Nintendo (Hong Kong) Ltd.
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Kirby pop-up store, Nintendo (Hong Kong) Ltd.
    Photograph: Courtesy Nintendo (Hong Kong) Ltd.
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Kirby pop-up store, Nintendo (Hong Kong) Ltd.
    Photograph: Courtesy Nintendo (Hong Kong) Ltd.
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Kirby pop-up store, Nintendo (Hong Kong) Ltd.
    Photograph: Courtesy Nintendo (Hong Kong) Ltd.
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Nintendo's powerful pink puff Kirby has landed in Hong Kong to celebrate its 30th anniversary with its first official pop-up store in Hong Kong. Welcoming Kirby fans from now to March 19 at K11 Art Mall, the pop-up offers over 200 Kirby merch including Nintendo's Kirby video game series. Shoppers can also test their gaming skills on different Kirby video games at the free demo zone, take snaps with a giant 3D Kirby by the entrance, try their luck at the mega Gashapon machine, and take home complimentary gifts!

Details

Address:
K11 Art Mall
K11, 18 Hanoi Rd
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
11am-9pm

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!