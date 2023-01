Time Out says

A somewhat landmark in Sham Shui Po, Kwan Kee Store has been operating for more than 60 years. Drawing droves of locals from far and wide, this humble corner eatery is well-known and loved for its homemade steamed rice pudding (aka put chai ko), as well as other traditional homemade Chinese pudding like white sugar cake and black sesame pudding.

According to local sources, the owner has plans to retire and will close up shop in May this year – so be sure to visit while you can!