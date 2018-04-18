Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Little Dot Vintage Shop

  • Shopping
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Recommended
Little Dot Vintage Shop
Photograph: Courtesy Little Dot Vintage
Advertising

Time Out says

Vintage shop that specialises between the 50s to 80s era clothing and product

It’s hard to miss the flashing pink neon shop sign at the window of Little Dot. And the moment you step in, you’ll be immediately welcomed by vibrant red walls and colourful displays that give off serious retro vibes. Mainly selling clothing and products from the 50s to the 80s, browse and pick up shoes, hats, accessories and toys from the days gone by. The shop owner even regularly posts photos on Facebook teaching everyone how to mix and match outfits and achieve different looks with their shop offerings.

Details

Address:
1/F, 47 Granville Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.