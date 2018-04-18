Little Dot Vintage Shop

Time Out says

It’s hard to miss the flashing pink neon shop sign at the window of Little Dot. And the moment you step in, you’ll be immediately welcomed by vibrant red walls and colourful displays that give off serious retro vibes. Mainly selling clothing and products from the 50s to the 80s, browse and pick up shoes, hats, accessories and toys from the days gone by. The shop owner even regularly posts photos on Facebook teaching everyone how to mix and match outfits and achieve different looks with their shop offerings.