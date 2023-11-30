Louis Vuitton Hong Kong fashion show: Men’s Pre-Fall 2024

Time Out says

Louis Vuitton's first Men's Pre-Fall 2024 Show is set to take place in Hong Kong on November 30. Transforming Tsim Sha Tsui harbourfront into a dazzling runway, the highly anticipated fashion show will make its debut at Avenue of Stars in partnership with K11 Musea in Victoria Dockside. Expect to see plenty of big-name stars and A-listers from the fashion world and catch the event as it live streams on the outdoor screen of K11 Musea. More info on the live stream coming soon!