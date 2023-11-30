Louis Vuitton's first Men's Pre-Fall 2024 Show is set to take place in Hong Kong on November 30. Transforming Tsim Sha Tsui harbourfront into a dazzling runway, the highly anticipated fashion show will make its debut at Avenue of Stars in partnership with K11 Musea in Victoria Dockside. Expect to see plenty of big-name stars and A-listers from the fashion world and catch the event as it live streams on the outdoor screen of K11 Musea. More info on the live stream coming soon!
Louis Vuitton Hong Kong fashion show: Men’s Pre-Fall 2024
Details
Dates and times
