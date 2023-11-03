Time Out says

Maa Maa stands out from the other mom-and-pop shops on Cheung Chau, not for what they sell, but because of their decor. The tuck shop has a groovy interior with retro hanging lightbulbs covered in red light shades; vintage posters; colourful signs – and stocks a large selection of Hong Kong's nostalgic sweets and candies. Whether you like ring pops and Chupa Chups, or packaged gummy candies and preserved plums; this spot has got any classic candy you can think of.