Time Out says

The person behind the brand is Francis Nourhan Kurkdjian, a big deal in the perfume world and revered as one of the most prestigious perfume artists of our time. His brand, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, is all about celebrating the art of perfumery and their star fragrance, Baccarat Rouge 540 – a collaboration with the crystal maker Baccarat - is used by influencers and celebs, from Olivia Rodrigo to Rihanna. Dubbed as the 'rich girl's perfume', it's got that luxury price tag of $2,250 for a 70ml bottle. Those who find the 540 accords a bit strong can go for the A La Rose. It's a floral scent for women, with Bulgarian rose, violet, and magnolia notes with a touch of musk and cedar as base notes.