Founded in 2018 by husband-and-wife duo Peace Hwamok Park and Valerie S Lee, Mardi Mecredi made its mark in the fashion world with its iconic flower print known as 'flowermardi'. The brand offers a chic, effortless style that adds an air of playfulness to everyday leisure wear with vibrant flower graphics and other fashionable prints. As the brand's first Hong Kong boutique, its K11 Musea location showcases a sleek and minimalist storefront, complemented by polished walls and linear lighting.
Mardi Mercredi
- Shop 118C, 1/F, K11 MUSEA,Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
- Hong Kong
