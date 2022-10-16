Hong Kong
Marni Market pop-up at Cityplaza

  • Shopping
  • Cityplaza Ice Palace, Taikoo Shing
Just in time for your seasonal wardrobe change, Italian fashion brand Marni is hosting a pop-up at Cityplaza from now until October 16 featuring an exclusive collection of handbags, as well as furnishing and homeware that showcases fine craftsmanship by Colombian artisans. Discover the classic collection of handbags, footwear, and accessories – including the Tropicalia bags, Jacquard tote bags, Pablo sneakers and sunglasses –  and experiment with your style by mixing prints and shapes with different materials and colours. Newly launched glass vases and woven magazine racks will also be available for a limited time. 

Details

Address:
Cityplaza Ice Palace
1/F, Cityplaza, 18 Taikoo Shing Rd, Taikoo Shing
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.icepalace.com.hk

Dates and times

