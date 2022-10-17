Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Matsumoto Kiyoshi (Causeway Bay)

  • Shopping
  • Causeway Bay
  1. Matsumoto Kiyoshi
    Photograph: Courtesy Matsumoto Kiyoshi HK
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. Matsumoto Kiyoshi
    Photograph: Cara Hung
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. Matsumoto Kiyoshi HK, Naked Flower for you blooming garden
    Photograph: Courtesy Matsumoto Kiyoshi HK
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. Matsumoto Kiyoshi HK, tokyo street
    Photograph: Courtesy Matsumoto Kiyoshi HK
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. Matsumoto Kiyoshi HK, KATE
    Photograph: Courtesy Matsumoto Kiyoshi HK
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

Following their store openings in Kwun Tong, Sha Tin, and Tuen Mun, Japanese drugstore Matsumoto Kiyoshi opens a brand new location in Causeway Bay’s Fashion Walk. The new store is spread across two floors, and boasts 10 dedicated shopping areas offering a wide array of Japanese beauty products.

Head inside the immersive digital art garden, where you can admire digital artworks before going on your shopping spree, and visit Tokyo Street, where you can find all of the hottest trends from Japan, whether you’re looking for beauty products, figurines, or gaming consoles. Cosmetic brand Kate Toyko also has AI technology available to help you determine your best makeup look.

Details

Address:
Shop G03-04 and F02-06, Hang Lung Centre, 2-20 Paterson Street, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.matsukiyo.hk
Opening hours:
Sun-Thurs 11am-10pm, Fri-Sat 11am-11pm
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.