Matsumoto Kiyoshi (Causeway Bay)

Time Out says

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Hong Kong (@timeouthk)

Following their store openings in Kwun Tong, Sha Tin, and Tuen Mun, Japanese drugstore Matsumoto Kiyoshi opens a brand new location in Causeway Bay’s Fashion Walk. The new store is spread across two floors, and boasts 10 dedicated shopping areas offering a wide array of Japanese beauty products.



Head inside the immersive digital art garden, where you can admire digital artworks before going on your shopping spree, and visit Tokyo Street, where you can find all of the hottest trends from Japan, whether you’re looking for beauty products, figurines, or gaming consoles. Cosmetic brand Kate Toyko also has AI technology available to help you determine your best makeup look.