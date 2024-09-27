Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. 美其香餅家中秋月餅
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. 美其香餅家
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. 美其香月餅
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /3
  • Shopping | Bakeries
  • Cheung Sha Wan

Mei Ki Heung Bakery

Advertising

Time Out says

This time-honoured bakery with over 40 years of history was founded by a pair of brothers who initially began operating out of a factory in Yuen Long and used firewood to authentically create roasted lotus seed paste. After relocating their factory to mainland China in the 90s, Mei Ki Heung continues to churn out a variety of pastries and specialises in creating mooncakes with fillings like mung bean paste, Jinhua ham, mixed nuts, red bean paste, and lotus seed paste. What's more, Mei Ki Heung Bakery whips up a showstopping 18-inch-wide mooncake during the Mid-Autumn festival, which will spread plenty of festive cheer. 

Details

Address
G/F, 27E Hing Wah St, Cheung Sha Wan
Hong Kong
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.