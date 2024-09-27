This time-honoured bakery with over 40 years of history was founded by a pair of brothers who initially began operating out of a factory in Yuen Long and used firewood to authentically create roasted lotus seed paste. After relocating their factory to mainland China in the 90s, Mei Ki Heung continues to churn out a variety of pastries and specialises in creating mooncakes with fillings like mung bean paste, Jinhua ham, mixed nuts, red bean paste, and lotus seed paste. What's more, Mei Ki Heung Bakery whips up a showstopping 18-inch-wide mooncake during the Mid-Autumn festival, which will spread plenty of festive cheer.