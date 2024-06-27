View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Hong Kong (@timeouthk)

Min Fong Hong is a beloved Tsuen Wan institution with over 60 years of history. This venue whips up soft pillowy mochi that are generously filled at affordable prices. Available in two batches every day – the first at noon and the second at 1pm – the mochi balls come in traditional flavours like sesame, peanut, and red bean paste ($6 each), as well as fun and creative flavours such as pistachio and hazelnut ($12 each), both of which are sold during the second round only. Apart from mochi balls, be sure to also check out their other affordable and delicious snacks, including their fresh dumplings, noodles, and an assortment of Hong Kong classics like the pan-fried pork and chive bun ($15).