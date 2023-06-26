Miniso (Tseung Kwan O)

Hong Kong
A sort-of knock-off version of Muji and Uniqlo, this Chinese discount retailer and chain store (though it advertises itself as a Japanese lifestyle brand) stocks all your basic homeware needs at super-low prices. Everything here is minimalist and functional, from nightlights and humidifiers to makeup, Bluetooth headphones, backpacks, much more. Each store also has an 'IP zone', which offers co-branded products with some of the world’s biggest names, including Barbie, Disney's Toy Story, Snoopy, and more. Most items are likely to be priced no more than $100. Bargain.

Address:
Shop 1-038, TKO Plaza
1 Tong Tak Street, Tseung Kwan O
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
