Miniso (Tseung Kwan O)

Time Out says

A sort-of knock-off version of Muji and Uniqlo, this Chinese discount retailer and chain store (though it advertises itself as a Japanese lifestyle brand) stocks all your basic homeware needs at super-low prices. Everything here is minimalist and functional, from nightlights and humidifiers to makeup, Bluetooth headphones, backpacks, much more. Each store also has an 'IP zone', which offers co-branded products with some of the world’s biggest names, including Barbie, Disney's Toy Story, Snoopy, and more. Most items are likely to be priced no more than $100. Bargain.