  • Shopping
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Recommended
Moma Design Store
Photograph: Courtesy K11 Musea
The Moma Design Store at K11 Musea carries a whimsical selection of products that fuse functionality with cutting edge design. With a vast range of goods from elegant vases and sleek stationery to cosy sweatshirts and nifty tech gadgets, you are sure to find a thoughtful gift for even the hardest to please. Our recommendation for a foolproof gift would be any product from their exclusive skyline series, which sees a fluorescent rendition of the Hong Kong skyline repeated across a range of products from totes to tees.

Details

Address:
K11 Musea
Shop 135, Level 1, K11 Musea, Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.k11musea.com/shop/moma-design-store
3619 1270
