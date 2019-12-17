Time Out says

The Moma Design Store at K11 Musea carries a whimsical selection of products that fuse functionality with cutting edge design. With a vast range of goods from elegant vases and sleek stationery to cosy sweatshirts and nifty tech gadgets, you are sure to find a thoughtful gift for even the hardest to please. Our recommendation for a foolproof gift would be any product from their exclusive skyline series, which sees a fluorescent rendition of the Hong Kong skyline repeated across a range of products from totes to tees.