  Shopping, Pop-up shops
  Hysan Place, Causeway Bay

NewJeans Supernatural Hong Kong pop-up store

The K-pop girl group collaborates with artists and designers for special merch

Hong Kong Bunnies, get your wallets ready! NewJeans has collaborated with Line Friends to bring several new collections of merchandise to a pop-up store in Causeway Bay. From now until August 25, hit up Hysan Place to find merch released in conjunction with their new Supernatural single.

You’d have to beat us (and thousands of fans) to cop from the NewJeans x Murakami range of products, which include cushions, keychains, light stick decorations, bags, stationery, and more, all bearing contemporary artist Takashi Murakami’s famous colourful flower motif – but with the flower’s original smiling face changed to the girl group’s rabbit mascot. There are also a series of Murakami t-shirts in more toned down shades of navy blue and grey. 

Meanwhile, NewJeans x Hiroshi Fujiwara is a collection of bags and clothing bearing the musician and designer’s handwriting. Tokki the bunny mascot is also now part of Line’s cute minini range (aptly named ‘bunini’), and there’ll be plush toys, keychains, clothing, and more, as well as other accessories released under a NewJeans x Coller collaboration.

Visitors who spend over $300 in the pop-up store can purchase a NewJeans sticker set for just $20, or a special Murakami collab sticker set for $30. If you’re enjoying the group’s How Sweet and Supernatural eras, then you won’t want to miss this limited-time event.

