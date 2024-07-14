On Hong Kong flagship store

Swiss-born global athletic brand On opened its flagship store in Central at H Queen's in July 2024. Founded in 2010 in the Swiss Alps by running enthusiasts Olivier Bernhard, David Allemann, and Caspar Coppetti, On has quickly gained global acclaim for its innovative CloudTec sole technology that provides a cloud-like cushioned and responsive run.

Honoured with the ISPO Innovation Award just a month after launch, On has since expanded to over 60 countries, amassing a rapidly growing fanbase of millions. Beyond high-performance shoes, apparel and gear for running, fitness, outdoor and tennis, On is also committed to sustainable manufacturing to reduce waste and environmental impact.