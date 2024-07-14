Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. On Hong Kong flagship store Central
    Photograph: Courtesy On
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. On Hong Kong flagship store Central
    Photograph: Courtesy On
    PreviousNext
    /2
  • Shopping
  • Central
  • Recommended

On Hong Kong flagship store

Advertising

Time Out says

Swiss-born global athletic brand On opened its flagship store in Central at H Queen's in July 2024. Founded in 2010 in the Swiss Alps by running enthusiasts Olivier Bernhard, David Allemann, and Caspar Coppetti, On has quickly gained global acclaim for its innovative CloudTec sole technology that provides a cloud-like cushioned and responsive run.

Honoured with the ISPO Innovation Award just a month after launch, On has since expanded to over 60 countries, amassing a rapidly growing fanbase of millions. Beyond high-performance shoes, apparel and gear for running, fitness, outdoor and tennis, On is also committed to sustainable manufacturing to reduce waste and environmental impact.

Details

Address
H Queen's, 80 Queen's Road Central, Central
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon to Sun 10am-10pm

What’s on

On Hong Kong flagship store opening promotions

Swiss sports brand, On, has opened its first flagship store in Hong Kong. To celebrate their grand opening, they're hooking shoppers and running enthusiasts up with some sweet deals. From now through to August 10, those who spend $1,899 or more at the Central store will score an exclusive On eco-bag and pin, as well as the opportunity to join their community running events. And if you're splashing some cash by spending $2,599 or more, you'll get four group fitness classes at Pure, plus a three-day pass to their facilities. So, don't miss out on these perks and get yourself down to their new flagship store in Central!

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.