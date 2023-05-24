Hong Kong
Timeout

Parfumerie Trésor – Sensory Vault

  • Shopping
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Recommended
  1. Parfumerie Trésor – Sensory Vault
    Photograph: Courtesy Parfumerie Trésor
  2. Parfumerie Trésor perfumes
    Photograph: Courtesy Parfumerie Trésor
Time Out says

Parfumerie Trésor initially opened its shop in Sheung Wan on Upper Station Street before relocating to two branches in Elements in Tsim Sha Tsui and Landmark Atrium in Central. The shop brings together artisanal perfume brands from around the world, offering a wide selection for those with a generous budget. With exclusive brands like Xerjoff, Ormonde Jayne, Les Parfums de Rosine, and Laurent Mazzone Parfums, you won't find these fragrances anywhere else in the city. If you have a passion for fragrances, be sure to attend the shop's occasional perfume workshops, where they often invite the founders of these sought-after brands.

Details

Address:
Shop 2078, 2/F, Elements, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
2711 5922
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11am-8pm
