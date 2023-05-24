Parfumerie Trésor – Sensory Vault

Time Out says

Parfumerie Trésor initially opened its shop in Sheung Wan on Upper Station Street before relocating to two branches in Elements in Tsim Sha Tsui and Landmark Atrium in Central. The shop brings together artisanal perfume brands from around the world, offering a wide selection for those with a generous budget. With exclusive brands like Xerjoff, Ormonde Jayne, Les Parfums de Rosine, and Laurent Mazzone Parfums, you won't find these fragrances anywhere else in the city. If you have a passion for fragrances, be sure to attend the shop's occasional perfume workshops, where they often invite the founders of these sought-after brands.