Hong Kong
Maison Margiela Fragrances

  • Shopping
  • Central
  1. Maison Margiela
    Photograph: Courtesy Maison Margiela
  2. Maison Margiela
    Photograph: Courtesy Maison Margiela Fragrances
Time Out says

Maison Margiela Fragrances opens its first Hong Kong boutique at IFC Mall. Offering a multi-sensory experience with its pared-back aesthetics, the store features a series of home scents, body care collections, and Replica fragrances. The store also has a fragrance customization area that allows customers who have purchased a 100ml fragrance to personalise their fragrance labels with custom wordings and add a picture to their perfume bag. 

Details

Address:
Shop 1056-57, Podium Level 1
IFC Mall, Central
Hong Kong
