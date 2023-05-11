Time Out says

Maison Margiela Fragrances opens its first Hong Kong boutique at IFC Mall. Offering a multi-sensory experience with its pared-back aesthetics, the store features a series of home scents, body care collections, and Replica fragrances. The store also has a fragrance customization area that allows customers who have purchased a 100ml fragrance to personalise their fragrance labels with custom wordings and add a picture to their perfume bag.