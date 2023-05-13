Time Out says

Bespoke tailor shop Sam's Tailor has been open since 1957 in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui. Currently run by the shop's second and third generation, this tailor shop mecticulously measures each client in order to get their perfect fit. If you need a suit in a pinch, Sam's is also known for their 24-hour suit, which can be delivered to your address for an additional cost. The tailor shop also boasts a large collection of celebrity customers, such as Bill Clinton, Luciano Pavarotti, Russell Crowe, and many more.