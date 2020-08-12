The latest member to join the Hong Kong zero-waste shop scene is Seed, a boutique grocery in Sai Kung that is all about promoting a healthy and eco-friendly lifestyle. Mason jars are in abundance here carrying all the kitchen staples such as grains, spices, detergents and of course, seeds. The is the place to pick up stainless steel reusable coffee capsules to shampoo soaps, and you’re encouraged to bring your own bottles to take home some of their homemade anti-bacterial handwash and sunscreen. Food-wise, you can also find all-natural, dairy-free noodles and vegan cookies. Best of all, everything here is package-free - though if you find yourself lacking a container bag, Seed does provide eco-friendly cotton bags.