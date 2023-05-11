Shanghai Tang (Pacific Place)

Time Out says

Founded by Sir David Tang in 1994, Shanghai Tang began as a bespoke tailor shop that drew inspiration from Shanghai’s glamour in the 1930s. While Shanghai Tang has evolved into a fashion brand that presents a modern interpretation of Chinese culture, aesthetics, and craftsmanship to a global audience, the brand is still a leading Oriental fashion company, following the core motto of 'making life a party'. Here, shoppers can find timeless pieces such as qipaos and Tang jackets, as well as contemporary garments inspired by traditional Chinese clothing. Shanghai Tang’s philosophy also extends to its lifestyle products, which include accessories, jewellery, fragrances, and artworks. Over the years, the brand has gained a following among notable celebrities such as Kate Moss, Nicole Kidman, Gong Li, Sammi Cheng, as well as the late Princess Diana.