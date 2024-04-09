Time Out says

This historic Sheung Wan shop has been around for over half a century. Drawing crowds of locals and tourists on the daily, Shiu Shing Hong specialises in essential oils, raw cosmetic ingredients, fragrance oils, colour dyes, and other chemicals. What makes this place extra special is their range of oils that recreate the signature scents of various luxury hotels and shopping malls like the Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, Wynn Macau, Landmark Hong Kong, and more.

Tak a quick look at Shiu Shing Hong in Sheung Wan: