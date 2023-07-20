Time Out says

Showa City Club is an independent shop tucked away in Sham Shui Po that celebrates all things retro. Like their name suggests, Showa City Club specialises in Japanese pop culture from the Showa era (1970s-1980s), which can be seen from their extensive collection of used vinyls and cassette tapes of citypop or old-school Japanese music; with artists like Mariya Takeuchi, Seiko Matsuda, Tatsuro Yamashita, and many more. If you're not here for the music, Showa City Club also sells vintage trinkets of kinds, such as toys, pins, collectable items, and magazines.