Hong Kong
Sing Jai Kee

  • Shopping
  • Sham Shui Po
Sing Jai Kee
Photograph: Cherry Chan
Time Out says

Along Sham Shui Po's Ki Lung Street sits Sing Jai Kee, a vintage clothing store where you'll find everything from old-school tees and trucker hats to upcycled retro bags. There's an extensive selection of vintage clothing to browse through, particularly t-shirts with bold, quirky designs from the 90s. All items are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before they are sold, while worn or damaged items are sometimes repurposed into stylish tote bags.

Details

Address:
140 Ki Lung Street
Sham Shui Po
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
