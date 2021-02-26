Lee Gardens Association is celebrating the romantic Lantern Festival with the Sky of Lanterns Weekend Market at Lee Gardens. Located in Hysan Place’s Urban Sky, this three-day weekend market features a wide-ranging selection of accessories, natural skincare products, hand-embroidered ornaments, homemade butters, exquisite coffees, Hong Kong-made fashion and more. Customers who spend at the market and follow Lee Gardens Association’s Instagram can also receive a bottle of travel-sized alcohol hand gel (available in limited quantities).