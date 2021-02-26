Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Sky of Lanterns weekend market at Lee Gardens

Sky of Lanterns weekend market at Lee Gardens

Shopping Hysan Place , Causeway Bay Until Sunday February 28 2021
Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening.

Lee Gardens Association is celebrating the romantic Lantern Festival with the Sky of Lanterns Weekend Market at Lee Gardens. Located in Hysan Place’s Urban Sky, this three-day weekend market features a wide-ranging selection of accessories, natural skincare products, hand-embroidered ornaments, homemade butters, exquisite coffees, Hong Kong-made fashion and more. Customers who spend at the market and follow Lee Gardens Association’s Instagram can also receive a bottle of travel-sized alcohol hand gel (available in limited quantities).

Event website: https://leegardens.hk/
Venue name: Hysan Place
Address: 500 Hennessy Rd
Causeway Bay
Hong Kong

