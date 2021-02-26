Sky of Lanterns weekend market at Lee Gardens
Lee Gardens Association is celebrating the romantic Lantern Festival with the Sky of Lanterns Weekend Market at Lee Gardens. Located in Hysan Place’s Urban Sky, this three-day weekend market features a wide-ranging selection of accessories, natural skincare products, hand-embroidered ornaments, homemade butters, exquisite coffees, Hong Kong-made fashion and more. Customers who spend at the market and follow Lee Gardens Association’s Instagram can also receive a bottle of travel-sized alcohol hand gel (available in limited quantities).
Details
|https://leegardens.hk/
|Hysan Place
500 Hennessy Rd
Causeway Bay
Hong Kong