Sou・Sou pop-up at Times Square

Times Square has partnered up with Japanese brand Sou・Sou from Kyoto to open its first official pop-up store in Hong Kong. Overflowing with modern Japanese lifestyle aesthetics, the pop-up features more than 250 pieces of merchandise with exclusive home collection items sold at Times Square. These include Japanese women clothing, Sou・Sou's signature tabi shoes, and a series of products that have never been officially sold overseas. Shoppers will also get the chance to see the brand’s largest overseas exhibition, which showcases over 50 original artworks and more than 20 featured items that the brand has launched over the years.