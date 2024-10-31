Subscribe
Spend your money the smart way in Hong Kong: The HK$300 Octopus Card Challenge

Who says exploring the best of Hong Kong has to be expensive? American Express shows us how to enjoy budget-friendly adventures around the city
Bubble tea Hong Kong street
Photograph: Courtesy Getty Images
Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with American Express
Despite our designation as a major global city with a wealth of shopping options, Michelin-starred eateries, and one of the world’s highest concentrations of ultra high-net-worth individuals, Hong Kong has so much to offer even on a budget. From free admission to world-class art and culture institutions to wallet-friendly food stalls, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the city with tightened purse strings. And let’s not forget the thing that makes a Hong Kong adventure so much easier: our ubiquitous form of contactless payment that’s everywhere, the Octopus card.

To prove just how easy it is to roam around experiencing the best of Hong Kong on a budget, we’ve partnered with American Express to present this itinerary to follow for a great day out. American Express new Explorer Cardmembers who spend HK$300 or more via one Apple Pay transaction to top up their Octopus card in the first three months will receive a one-off HK$100 statement credit, and a welcome offer worth up to 70,000 miles after successfully applying for the American Express Explorer® credit card. So load up your Octopus and head out to discover these hidden gems and local favourites while maximising your spending power.

Enjoy breakfast at Lan Fong Yuen ($20-$60)

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/sstrieu

Start your day the right way at Lan Fong Yuen, one of Hong Kong’s most venerable cha chaan tengs that’s famous for their silky smooth ‘pantyhose’ milk tea. Their pork chop buns are also well-known for being flavourful and tender within a satisfyingly crispy exterior. Expect to spend approximately $55 for a bun and a milk tea.

Explore Sheung Wan’s street art (Free)

Photograph: Courtesy HKwalls/Daniel Murray/Innerfields

This neighbourhood is full of surprising murals and street art pieces that are just waiting to be featured on your Instagram. Our favourites lie around the Tai Ping Shan area but there are plenty more to be discovered. The best part? It won’t cost you a cent!

Visit the Tai Kwun cultural destination (Free)

Photograph: Calvin Sit

Once the Central Police Station and Victoria Gaol, Tai Kwun has been given a new lease of life as one of Hong Kong’s best revitalised cultural venues. The compound is a mix of 16 heritage buildings and contemporary architecture, and hosts a wide range of art exhibitions, cultural activities, and historical experiences, many of which are free to attend.

Have lunch at Swiss Cafe ($60)

Photograph: Cherry Chan

Follow the Central-Mid Levels Escalators down the hill to find Swiss Cafe on Li Yuen Street West. This eatery has been decorated to resemble an old-school Hong Kong café, and serves up all the cha chaan teng staples. A lunch set of noodles with your choice of toppings and a drink will cost approximately $60.

Grab a snack at Mammy Pancake ($20)

Photograph: Joshua Lin

Do as the locals do and fuel up in the mid-afternoon with an egg waffle! Shaped like a sheet of giant bubble wrap with a crispy exterior and fluffy insides, an original egg waffle will only set you back $20 while more complicated flavours like pork floss and seaweed are still only $45.

Stroll down to Central Pier (Free)

Photograph: Time Out Hong Kong

A walk down to the piers will go towards burning off those snacks. Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour is world-famous and has been featured in many a movie – and for good reason. Take in the sight of the Kowloon’s structures and skyscrapers against the mountains in the distance, all framed by the blue waters of the harbour.

Take a spin on the Hong Kong Observation Wheel ($20)

Photograph: Shutterstock

Hong Kong’s answer to the London Eye sits right on the waterfront, offering unobstructed views across the water to Kowloon as well as great vistas of the Hong Kong cityscape from 60 metres in the air. Among the 42 gondolas, there’s a VIP option with leather seats and a clear glass floor. If nothing else, they’re great for taking a rest since the ride is fully air-conditioned – and it’s only $20 a pop.

Hop on the Star Ferry ($6.50)

Photograph: Shutterstock

The Star Ferry is a Hong Kong institution that has been ferrying passengers between Hong Kong Island and the Kowloon peninsula since the late 1800s. Head to Central Pier number 7 to hop on the short ride over to Tsim Sha Tsui and enjoy the view that National Geographic Traveler has crowned one of the top 50 places to see in a lifetime. At fares that cost up to $6.50, it can’t get better value than this!

Refuel at Cheung Hing Kee Shanghai Pan-fried Buns ($40)

Photograph: Ann Chiu

This Bib Gourmand eatery offers pork buns that are crispy on the outside and bursting with juices inside, and once you get a taste, you’ll see why there are always queues. Traditionally, pan-fried buns are a Shanghainese breakfast food, but we don’t think there’s a bad time for these tiny morsels of perfection. A four-piece portion costs $40.

Go to the Hong Kong Space Museum ($10)

Photograph: Jenny Leung

This curiously egg-shaped structure sitting right on the harbourfront is one of Hong Kong’s most famous landmarks. The 8,000-square-museum is our first planetarium and also houses the first Omnimax screen in the eastern hemisphere. Stroll around the interactive exhibits to learn about astronomy and space science, and check out the special exhibition on China’s lunar and Mars explorations that will run until March. A tap of your Octopus for a standard entry is merely $10, and if you happen to go on Wednesday, the museum even offers free admission.

Have dinner at Kabo Burger ($40-$64)

Photograph: Ann Chiu

Make your way further inland to find Kabo Burger, which serves up burgers with Asian flavours. Instead of your bog-standard cheeseburgers, try some of their more intriguing options like the kimchi cheese burger, honey mustard pineapple pork burger, or the scallion chicken burger. There are also meat-free varieties available. Kabo’s burgers cost between $40 and $64.

Take a walk along the Avenue of Stars (Free)

Photograph: Courtesy Avenue of Stars

Loosen a notch on your belt and take a post-dinner stroll along the harbourfront. Hong Kong’s answer to Hollywood’s Walk of Fame was extensively renovated in recent years, and is home to tributes to some of our city’s greats in film and pop culture. Find statues of martial arts star Bruce Lee, stage and screen superstar Anita Mui, and beloved homegrown cartoon pig McDull, as well as handprints of celebrities such as Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Michelle Yeoh, and Wong Kar-wai. But the main star is arguably the view of Hong Kong Island at night, with all of the skyscrapers lit up to hammer home how Hong Kong is invariably one of the best cities in the world.


Total spent in the day: $236.50 to $270.50

Total spent in the day: $236.50 to $270.50

