Spend your money the smart way in Hong Kong: The HK$300 Octopus Card Challenge

Despite our designation as a major global city with a wealth of shopping options, Michelin-starred eateries, and one of the world’s highest concentrations of ultra high-net-worth individuals, Hong Kong has so much to offer even on a budget. From free admission to world-class art and culture institutions to wallet-friendly food stalls, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the city with tightened purse strings. And let’s not forget the thing that makes a Hong Kong adventure so much easier: our ubiquitous form of contactless payment that’s everywhere, the Octopus card.

