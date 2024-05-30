Time Out says

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Hong Kong (@timeouthk)

This local bakery in Tsuen Wan has been going viral for their take on McDonald’s popular breakfast sandwich, the McGriddle. Tai Hing Cake Shop’s version of the breakfast sandwich has a slice of grilled sausage, cheese, and a fried egg, all sandwiched between two fluffy hotcakes – just like how McDonald’s does it. Each hotcake burger costs $15, and customers are allowed to purchase only two each. This local take on the McGriddles is available at 7.30am and 12.30pm on weekdays; and only at 2pm on weekends and public holidays, so be sure to arrive early if you want to beat the queue and get your hands on these breakfast baps!