Tai Hing Cake Shop

  • Shopping
  • Tsuen Wan
  1. 荃灣熱香餅漢堡
    Photograph: Cara Hung
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. 荃灣熱香餅漢堡
    Photograph: Cara Hung
    PreviousNext
    /2
This local bakery in Tsuen Wan has been going viral for their take on McDonald’s popular breakfast sandwich, the McGriddle. Tai Hing Cake Shop’s version of the breakfast sandwich has a slice of grilled sausage, cheese, and a fried egg, all sandwiched between two fluffy hotcakes – just like how McDonald’s does it. Each hotcake burger costs $15, and customers are allowed to purchase only two each. This local take on the McGriddles is available at 7.30am and 12.30pm on weekdays; and only at 2pm on weekends and public holidays, so be sure to arrive early if you want to beat the queue and get your hands on these breakfast baps!

Details

Address:
Shop 3, G/F, Moon Lok Dai Ha, 50 Hoi Pa St, Tsuen Wan
Hong Kong
