Hong Kong
Tea WG takeaway concept boutique

  • Shopping
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. TEA WG
    Photograph: Courtesy Tea WG
  2. tea wg
    Photograph: Courtesy Tea WG
This Tea WG boutique in Harbour City is the brand's first takeaway concept in Hong Kong. Decked out in vibrant hues and lavish interiors, the store offers tea lovers a chance to enjoy their favourite blends from Tea WG on the go, whether it's served hot or cold. There are over 100 different tea varieties to choose from, all of which will be served in a glamorous golden takeaway cup and a beautifully designed carrier made from 100 percent biodegradable material. The store also offers sweet treats such as tea-infused macarons for the complete tea experience. Each takeaway also comes with a white sugar stick as well as a straw for iced tea.

Details

Address:
Shop 3327, 3/F, Gateway Arcade, Harbour City
7 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
3707 1117
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 10am-10pm
