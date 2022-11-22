Time Out says

This Tea WG boutique in Harbour City is the brand's first takeaway concept in Hong Kong. Decked out in vibrant hues and lavish interiors, the store offers tea lovers a chance to enjoy their favourite blends from Tea WG on the go, whether it's served hot or cold. There are over 100 different tea varieties to choose from, all of which will be served in a glamorous golden takeaway cup and a beautifully designed carrier made from 100 percent biodegradable material. The store also offers sweet treats such as tea-infused macarons for the complete tea experience. Each takeaway also comes with a white sugar stick as well as a straw for iced tea.