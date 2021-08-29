Hong Kong
Timeout

Coravin
Photograph: Jayme Burrows

The best wine gadget that will change the way you enjoy wine

Get to know the wine preservation technology that revolutionised the way we drink wine

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Coravin
Whether you just like to enjoy a glass of wine at home without the pressure of finishing the entire bottle, or taste that rare wine you’ve been eyeing at your favourite restaurant, Coravin, the wine preservation system thet forever revolutionised the wine industry, allows you to enjoy wine without compromise. This innovative device lets you pour a glass of wine without having to open the bottle. So, you can enjoy the wine you want, whenever, and wherever, and save the rest for an extended period of time. 

If you're a wine enthusiast or just starting your journey in discovering wine varieties, Coravin is a must-have tool that should be in your arsenal. 

Photograph: Scott Davis

Coravin is a wine preservation system that allows wine in the bottle to be accessed without oxidising the wine. The wine left in the bottle can be saved for weeks, months, or even years. Since it launched in 2013, Coravin has disrupted the wine industry and transformed the way people consume wine. The man behind the brand is Greg Lambrecht, an inventor with a background in physics, engineering, and medical device technology. He was inspired to create Coravin when his wife became pregnant, and he was left without a drinking partner to share a bottle of wine with. He combined his passion for wine and his knowledge of medical-grade needles to develop the Coravin Timeless system that allowed him to pour a glass of wine without removing the cork while preserving the balance of the leftover wine. 

The Coravin Timeless system has paved the way for sommeliers to serve wine by the glass without worry about oxidation and spoilage, allowing more people to access rare wines at their favourite restaurants. It remains one of the most innovative wine tools used in wine events and tastings, permitting fine wine to be consumed for extended periods. 

Photograph: Courtesy Coravin

Coravin uses a small needle that pierces through the cork, enabling users to draw wine by replacing the empty space with inert argon gas. Once the Coravin is taken off the bottle, the cork reseals naturally. The wine left in the bottle can last for years in storage with no effect on quality. 

Photograph: Courtesy Coravin

Over the years, the Coravin portfolio has grown and introduced various models to the public. There are four Coravin Timeless systems – Model Three SL and Three +, the first ones that came out in the market, both function the same way but use varying materials and design; Model Six comes in four colours, silver, burgundy, blue, and black; and Model Eleven, the first of its digital series is completely automatic, and allows users to connect with the Coravin Moments App. Coravin also offers Coravin Timeless Screw Caps so you can use the Timeless system for synthetic cork or twist-off top. 

To enhance the taste of wine, Coravin developed the Coravin Timeless Aerator that you can plug into the Coravin device to rapidly aerate wine as you pour. This innovative aerator helps decant wine equivalent to one and a half hours of aeration. 

Coravin Timeless Aerator

The latest addition to the Coravin family is the Coravin Pivot. It requires pulling the cork from the bottle, unlike its predecessors. Users just have to replace the cork with the Pivot Stopper, insert the Pivot device, and simply press the button to pour wine. The method is faster and easier for the user experience, plus it works for synthetic cork or twist-off top. 

Photograph: Jayme Burrows

Whether you’re a seasoned wine enthusiast or just starting your love affair with wine, you'll never waste a bottle of wine again with a Coravin. Sure, you can chug a whole bottle to avoid spoilage, but a fine bottle of wine deserves better treatment. And if you're the type who enjoys a glass of different varieties, with Coravin systems, you can savour wine by the glass and choose the wines you want without compromise.  

Interested in purchasing your first Coravin? Visit the Coravin online shop today. Time Out Hong Kong readers get an exclusive five percent off on purchases. Simply, enter TimeOut5 promo code when you check out. 

Visit this page if you want to learn more about Coravin wine technology. For brand news and updates, follow CoravinHongKong on Facebook and @coravin_hk on Instagram

