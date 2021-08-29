Kinds of Coravin systems

Over the years, the Coravin portfolio has grown and introduced various models to the public. There are four Coravin Timeless systems – Model Three SL and Three +, the first ones that came out in the market, both function the same way but use varying materials and design; Model Six comes in four colours, silver, burgundy, blue, and black; and Model Eleven, the first of its digital series is completely automatic, and allows users to connect with the Coravin Moments App. Coravin also offers Coravin Timeless Screw Caps so you can use the Timeless system for synthetic cork or twist-off top.

To enhance the taste of wine, Coravin developed the Coravin Timeless Aerator that you can plug into the Coravin device to rapidly aerate wine as you pour. This innovative aerator helps decant wine equivalent to one and a half hours of aeration.

