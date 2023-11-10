Hong Kong
The Listening Room

  • Shopping
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. the listening room
    Photograph: Facebook/The Listening Room
  2. the listening room
    Photograph: Facebook/The Listening Room
The Listening Room is an Aussie owned record store and listening space based in Hong Kong. Most of the store’s stocks are second-hand vinyl, with a decent chunk of the collection coming from the store owners’ personal collections. Just like their name states, The Listening Room also houses a roomy listening space within their venue. The cosy room is a dedicated space to enjoy music, and have conversation with other sonophiles. Simply choose your desired record, place it on the record player, turn the needle, and chill out in utter bliss. 

Details

Address:
Shop 3-8, G/F-2F, Far East Mansion, 5-6 Middle Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
9723 2905
Opening hours:
Tues-Sat 12-7pm
