The Mira Happy Chinese New Year Flash Sale

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with The Mira Hong Kong and Mira Moon Hotel's CNY flash sale, offering 10 days of incredible deals and discounts from now until Feb 9. Get ready for an abundance of dining delights, including all-you-can-eat buffets at Yamm, French-Japanese degustation at Whisk, Peking duck at Cuisine Cuisine, and more. Don't miss out on Supergiant's Buy-3-Get-3 Dinner Set and the Buy-4-Get-4 Bartender’s Sunday Brunch. Those in need of a pamper session can treat themselves with discounted spa treatments at MiraSpa and kickstart a healthy lifestyle with fitness memberships. Visit mira-eshop.com for more info and grab these lucky offers before they're gone!