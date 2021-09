Located on the B1 level of the M+ building next to the waterfront promenade of the Art Park, The Other Shop presents an assortment of carefully crafted merchandise ranging from children's books and toys to stationery, flower-inspired products to art prints, athletic wear to hand-crafted items by local artists. The venue also features a zero-waste wall for visitors to bring in their own containers and purchase a selection of skincare products and other toiletries.