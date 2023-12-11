Time Out says

The Southside is the largest lifestyle mall in Island South. With a total floor area of 510,000sq ft, the mall's key design takes inspiration from Island South's nature and coastline; using curves and waves and an elegant beige palette to echo the surrounding environment. The mall's inaugural phase opened in December 2023, featuring various dining options, including the historic Queen's Cafe, household supplies, everyday services, and more. The mall is also connected to Exit B of the Wong Chuk Hang MTR station, making it easily accessible for visitors and residents in the neighbourhood.