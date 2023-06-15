Time Out says

Located atop Tai Wai MTR Station, The Wai – built as part of MTR's Rail plus Community concept – opened its doors in July 2023. The four-storey complex spans a total of 650,000sq ft, housing nearly 150 stores ranging from fashion and beauty to electronics and home goods, along with various dining options offering cuisines from around the world. The Wai also features Hong Kong's largest indoor bicycle parking lot, a six-house cinema, and over 50,000 sq ft of outdoor green space.