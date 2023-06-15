Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Wai

  • Shopping
  • Sha Tin
  1. the wai
    Photograph: Courtesy MTR Malls
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. the wai
    Photograph: Courtesy MTR Malls
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Located atop Tai Wai MTR Station, The Wai – built as part of MTR's Rail plus Community concept – opened its doors in July 2023. The four-storey complex spans a total of 650,000sq ft, housing nearly 150 stores ranging from fashion and beauty to electronics and home goods, along with various dining options offering cuisines from around the world. The Wai also features Hong Kong's largest indoor bicycle parking lot, a six-house cinema, and over 50,000 sq ft of outdoor green space.

Details

Address:
Tai Wai MTR Station, Tai Wai
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.