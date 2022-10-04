Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Z Mansion – by Galaxy Z Fold4 l Z Flip4

  • Shopping
  • Fashion Walk, Causeway Bay
  • Recommended
  1. Samsung
    Photograph: Courtesy Samsung
    PreviousNext
    /7
  2. Samsung
    Photograph: Courtesy Samsung
    PreviousNext
    /7
  3. Samsung
    Photograph: Courtesy Samsung
    PreviousNext
    /7
  4. Samsung
    Photograph: Courtesy Samsung
    PreviousNext
    /7
  5. Samsung
    Photograph: Courtesy Samsung
    PreviousNext
    /7
  6. Samsung
    Photograph: Courtesy Samsung
    PreviousNext
    /7
  7. Samsung
    Photograph: Courtesy Samsung
    PreviousNext
    /7
Advertising

Time Out says

Samsung is celebrating the debut of its latest Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 with The Z Mansion, a unique pop-up store in Fashion Walk (Shop 6-7, G/F, Paterson Street, Causeway Bay) from now to October 4. Dressed in Bora purple with an eye-catching facade full of European flair, the pop-up is divided into five themed zones: The Space Room by Lousy, an artistic space designed and decorated by Hong Kong graffiti artist Lousy featuring a huge three-meter-tall pink Lousy toy; The Garden, a romantic English garden; The Music, where visitors can experience the multimedia functions of the new devices; The Glamour, which features LED holographic lights and an arch mirror art installation; and The Galaxy Lounge, where live-streams hosted by celebrities (every Wednesday night at 7.30pm) and workshops (every weekend or public holiday from 12.30pm to 6.00pm) will be held. Upon entering, visitors will get to rent a Galaxy Z Fold4 or Z Flip4 for free to take pictures and try out all the new devices' various functions.

Participants will also get to take advantage of shopping privileges such as an exclusive Lousy x Galaxy Z Series tote bag upon completion of simple tasks in-store, or a limited edition Starring bag and a 15W Wireless Charger Pad (original price $468) with every Galaxy Z Flip4 purchase at designated retail locations in Causeway Bay (while stock lasts). With the purchase of Galaxy Z Fold4, a complimentary Now TV H1 and Football Pack (6 months) with installation will be included (original price $2,582). 

Details

Address:
Fashion Walk
Gloucester Road
Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.fashionwalk.com.hk

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.