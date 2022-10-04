The Z Mansion – by Galaxy Z Fold4 l Z Flip4

Time Out says

Samsung is celebrating the debut of its latest Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 with The Z Mansion, a unique pop-up store in Fashion Walk (Shop 6-7, G/F, Paterson Street, Causeway Bay) from now to October 4. Dressed in Bora purple with an eye-catching facade full of European flair, the pop-up is divided into five themed zones: The Space Room by Lousy, an artistic space designed and decorated by Hong Kong graffiti artist Lousy featuring a huge three-meter-tall pink Lousy toy; The Garden, a romantic English garden; The Music, where visitors can experience the multimedia functions of the new devices; The Glamour, which features LED holographic lights and an arch mirror art installation; and The Galaxy Lounge, where live-streams hosted by celebrities (every Wednesday night at 7.30pm) and workshops (every weekend or public holiday from 12.30pm to 6.00pm) will be held. Upon entering, visitors will get to rent a Galaxy Z Fold4 or Z Flip4 for free to take pictures and try out all the new devices' various functions.

Participants will also get to take advantage of shopping privileges such as an exclusive Lousy x Galaxy Z Series tote bag upon completion of simple tasks in-store, or a limited edition Starring bag and a 15W Wireless Charger Pad (original price $468) with every Galaxy Z Flip4 purchase at designated retail locations in Causeway Bay (while stock lasts). With the purchase of Galaxy Z Fold4, a complimentary Now TV H1 and Football Pack (6 months) with installation will be included (original price $2,582).