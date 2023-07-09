Hong Kong
Shanghai Tang
Photograph: Courtesy Shanghai Tang

Tradition meets innovation: Shanghai Tang’s new collections

Reimagining Chinese tradition with a touch of modern sensibility

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Shanghai Tang
As one of Hong Kong’s standout brands, Shanghai Tang is one to pay heed to for its skillful blending of tradition and contemporary design. This luxury fashion house was founded back in 1994 by Sir David Tang, and today, it’s recognised as one of the leading ambassadors of Chinese fashion. While Shanghai Tang sure is popular globally, this fashion brand has made a name for itself with tourists and locals alike. 

Sir Tang had a vision and it rang true: to revive the opulence of Shanghai back in the heyday of the glamorous 1920s era. It’s all done through close collaborations with Chinese artists and an intrinsic display of Chinese craftsmanship. Shanghai Tang is committed to preserving and celebrating Shanghai's cultural heritage – all while embracing modernity through meticulously crafted designs.

Whether you're drawn to the allure of classic elegance such as the Cheongsam or garments of timeless elegance infused with fresh energy, Shanghai Tang invites you to explore its latest collections: Cheng Hua SS23 womenswear, Luiobai SS23 menswear and the Shanghai Tang SS24 menswear, which recently debuted at Milan Fashion Week.

SS23 collection
Photograph: Courtesy Shanghai Tang

SS23 collection

Inspired by the vibrant streets of Shanghai, the Cheng Hua SS23 womenswear collection captures the essence of a woman gracefully navigating the rain-soaked city. Like an ethereal painting, vintage hairstyles and slightly damp garments evoke a sense of nostalgia, an ode to a rainy night in the bustling metropolis. The collection seamlessly blends traditional Cheongsam designs with contemporary elements, resulting in a fusion that speaks to the modern woman. Delicate butterfly prints adorn the luxurious Burnout Velvet series, while the Planting Roses series showcases intricate silk flower embroidery, celebrating the grace and resilience of blooming roses.

Influenced by the city's diverse moods, the Luobai menswear reflects the everyday beauty often overlooked in the hustle and bustle, capturing the interplay of light and shadows in dynamic digital patterns. Each piece is meticulously crafted to weave together elements of the city, humanities, and nature, resulting in a unique narrative that harmonises with the wearer's individuality. The Tang Jackets, for example, merge practicality with playfulness, adding a touch of joy and vibrancy to everyday attire.

SS24 collection
Photograph: Courtesy Shanghai Tang

SS24 collection

Step into an aesthetic feast where art, fashion, and nature intertwine. Taking the international stage at this summer’s Milan Fashion Week, Shanghai Tang presents its SS24 menswear collection with "Source of Strength," a unique museum show that brings to life the symbiotic relationship between humans and nature, inviting introspection and celebrating the richness of Chinese culture. Drawing inspiration from Chinese poet Li Bai's evocative poem The Daunting Route into the Region of Shu, the collection embodies a sense of "primitiveness" while showcasing traditional silks treated with natural dyes and the innovative use of stone washes on natural fabrics. 


Shanghai Tang invites you on a journey through the realms of Chinese fashion. Discover the brand’s newest store in Pacific Place Mall.

Shanghai Tang - Pacific Place

Shop 105B, Pacific Place Phase 1, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong

Mon-Sun 10.30am- 8pm, 2918 1505, pacific.place@shanghaitang.com

