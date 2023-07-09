SS23 collection
Inspired by the vibrant streets of Shanghai, the Cheng Hua SS23 womenswear collection captures the essence of a woman gracefully navigating the rain-soaked city. Like an ethereal painting, vintage hairstyles and slightly damp garments evoke a sense of nostalgia, an ode to a rainy night in the bustling metropolis. The collection seamlessly blends traditional Cheongsam designs with contemporary elements, resulting in a fusion that speaks to the modern woman. Delicate butterfly prints adorn the luxurious Burnout Velvet series, while the Planting Roses series showcases intricate silk flower embroidery, celebrating the grace and resilience of blooming roses.
Influenced by the city's diverse moods, the Luobai menswear reflects the everyday beauty often overlooked in the hustle and bustle, capturing the interplay of light and shadows in dynamic digital patterns. Each piece is meticulously crafted to weave together elements of the city, humanities, and nature, resulting in a unique narrative that harmonises with the wearer's individuality. The Tang Jackets, for example, merge practicality with playfulness, adding a touch of joy and vibrancy to everyday attire.