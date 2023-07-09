As one of Hong Kong’s standout brands, Shanghai Tang is one to pay heed to for its skillful blending of tradition and contemporary design. This luxury fashion house was founded back in 1994 by Sir David Tang, and today, it’s recognised as one of the leading ambassadors of Chinese fashion. While Shanghai Tang sure is popular globally, this fashion brand has made a name for itself with tourists and locals alike.

Sir Tang had a vision and it rang true: to revive the opulence of Shanghai back in the heyday of the glamorous 1920s era. It’s all done through close collaborations with Chinese artists and an intrinsic display of Chinese craftsmanship. Shanghai Tang is committed to preserving and celebrating Shanghai's cultural heritage – all while embracing modernity through meticulously crafted designs.

Whether you're drawn to the allure of classic elegance such as the Cheongsam or garments of timeless elegance infused with fresh energy, Shanghai Tang invites you to explore its latest collections: Cheng Hua SS23 womenswear, Luiobai SS23 menswear and the Shanghai Tang SS24 menswear, which recently debuted at Milan Fashion Week.