Time Out says

Like its name states, Trendy Zone is a mall in Mong Kok that’s full of the latest fashion trends and a shopping paradise for fashionable youngsters. Here, you’ll find a multitude of independent stores that sell various kinds of streetwear, and most importantly, sneakers from all the hottest brands on the market. Most stores are open from mid-afternoon till late, so if you’re in the mood for some late-night shopping, Trendy Zone is definitely the place for you.