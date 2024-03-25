Uncork, sip, earn: Wine your way to more Asia Miles with Cathay Shop

Explore an expertly curated wine collection
Enjoy an exceptional drinking experience on the ground with Cathay’s award-winning wine selection, featuring premium and exclusive wines served in First-class or Business-class cabins.
Dive into an assortment of wines sourced from famous viticultural regions around the world, including France, Italy, Austria, South Africa, Australia, the United States, and New Zealand. This collection is curated by award-winning wine connoisseur, Debra Meiburg MW, who is one of the 400 people in the world to earn the prestigious title of Master of Wine, as well as Roy Moorfield, an esteemed Australian wine writer, educator, and broadcaster.
Standout offerings include Chateau Lynch Bages, a distinguished brand that Cathay has partnerned with for over three decades, serving its wines to First-class passengers flying on selected routes. The Chateau Lynch Bages 2017 ($1,250) showcases a deep garnet red colour with publish-blue undertones, offering an aromatic palette of black and red fruit intertwined with spicy notes. The Echo de Lynch Bages 2017 ($950) presents savoury aromas, and a rich and elegant palate of fresh red fruits complemented by the refreshing acidity of fine tannins.