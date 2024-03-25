Hong Kong
Cathay
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

Uncork, sip, earn: Wine your way to more Asia Miles with Cathay Shop

Enjoy premium wines and earn Asia Miles with every sip

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Cathay
If you’re looking to purchase quality wines to elevate your parties, celebrations, or personal collection, step beyond the ordinary wine shops and redefine your wine shopping journey with Cathay Shop. 

Available online and at its retail space in Cityplaza, Cathay Shop showcases a diverse range of meticulously curated premium offerings, ranging from tech and homewares, travel essentials, and unforgettable experiences. The best part? You have the flexibility to pay in miles, cash, or ‘Miles Plus Cash’ with a combination of both, and earn up to three Asia Miles for every $1

This season, the shop is offering a special promotion: for every order on the Cathay’s Fine Wine Collection, you can earn up to $1 = 1 mile, valid until April 30. Keep reading to find out more about their fine wine collection.

Explore an expertly curated wine collection
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

Explore an expertly curated wine collection

Enjoy an exceptional drinking experience on the ground with Cathay’s award-winning wine selection, featuring premium and exclusive wines served in First-class or Business-class cabins.

Dive into an assortment of wines sourced from famous viticultural regions around the world, including France, Italy, Austria, South Africa, Australia, the United States, and New Zealand. This collection is curated by award-winning wine connoisseur, Debra Meiburg MW, who is one of the 400 people in the world to earn the prestigious title of Master of Wine, as well as Roy Moorfield, an esteemed Australian wine writer, educator, and broadcaster. 

Standout offerings include Chateau Lynch Bages, a distinguished brand that Cathay has partnerned with for over three decades, serving its wines to First-class passengers flying on selected routes. The Chateau Lynch Bages 2017 ($1,250) showcases a deep garnet red colour with publish-blue undertones, offering an aromatic palette of black and red fruit intertwined with spicy notes. The Echo de Lynch Bages 2017 ($950) presents savoury aromas, and a rich and elegant palate of fresh red fruits complemented by the refreshing acidity of fine tannins.

Discover exceptional Chinese wine
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay

Discover exceptional Chinese wine

China's wine industry has experienced significant growth, with a rise in domestic wine production and consumption and an increase in the quality of wines being produced. It’s the perfect time to discover Chinese quality wine and one of the must-try wine brands is the Domaine de Long Dai. Owned by the proprietor of Château Lafite Rothschild, this exquisite red wine is dubbed as ‘The Chinese Lafite’. Home to labour-intensive terraced vineyards in the Qiu Shan Valley of Shandong province, the Long Dai 2020 is currently available at First-class cabins, and is exclusive on Cathay Shop until May 31, and at Cathay Shop – Cityplaza from April 1 to May 31.

Get to try two Domaine de Long Dai vintages – Hu Yue 2020 ($1,850) and Long Dai 2020 ($3,970). The former reveals enticing aromas of red fruit and spicy, liquorice notes. With a fresh initial impression, the palate delivers excellent roundness and length, underscored by fine-grained tannins and hints of sweet spices like vanilla. The latter emanates aromas of small black fruits on the nose, and an ample attack supported by a vibrant balance on a delicate tannic backdrop upon tasting, and roasted notes in the finale.

Check out the full collection online or visit Cathay Shop – Cityplaza today!

